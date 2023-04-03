Google Pixel 7a may be offered in THESE colour variants

Google Pixel 7a will succeed last year’s Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a is said to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. It is expected to have a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen. The phone may offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. According to rumours, the smartphone may have a flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout at the centre.

