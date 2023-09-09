Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could arrive in India on THIS date. What to expect

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could arrive in India on THIS date. What to expect1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Google is reportedly set to unveil the Pixel 8 series on October 4th, with anticipation high for its release in India. Expected pricing for the Pixel 8 starts at around ₹60,000, while the Pixel 8 Pro may cost more. Leaked specs suggest impressive displays, powerful Tensor G3 chipsets, and advanced camera setups. Stay tuned for the official details and an exciting launch event.