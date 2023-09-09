Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could arrive in India on THIS date. What to expect

Google set to launch Pixel 8 series on October 4th, with pricing in India starting at around ₹60,000. Impressive specs and camera setups anticipated. Higher price tags expected in Europe compared to India. Official prices to be revealed on October 4th.

Google is reportedly set to unveil the Pixel 8 series on October 4th, with anticipation high for its release in India. Expected pricing for the Pixel 8 starts at around ₹60,000, while the Pixel 8 Pro may cost more. Leaked specs suggest impressive displays, powerful Tensor G3 chipsets, and advanced camera setups. Stay tuned for the official details and an exciting launch event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the TechOutlook report, it is suggested that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may have higher price tags in Europe compared to India. Historically, prices for tech products in India have tended to be somewhat lower than those in Europe.

It is anticipated that the Pixel 8 with 128GB storage could be priced in the range of Rs. 60,000 to ₹65,000 in India. It is important to note that these figures are not official prices but rather estimations based on leaks and past product launches. The official prices for the Pixel 8 series in India are expected to be revealed on October 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 8 is rumored to sport a compact 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display known for its impressive brightness and clarity. It is anticipated to be powered by Google's potent Tensor G3 chipset, ensuring seamless performance.

The camera setup is speculated to consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, promising improved light processing and HDR capabilities. The device may also support recording 8K videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, an 11-megapixel camera is expected. Internally, there is a substantial 4,485mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro may come equipped with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display. It is anticipated to house an 11-megapixel front-facing camera and a robust rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto camera. The design of the phone could continue the tradition of blending glass and metal, similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G3 SoC, boasting a generous 4,950mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities, along with specifications such as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.