Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Today live updates: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 launched

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8 smartphones that pack an upgraded core processor and artificial intelligence-based photography features, and a new smartwatch.
Pixel 8 starts at $699 and Pixel 8 Pro at $999. They will be available from Oct. 12. The company also announced Pixel Watch 2 starting at $349, at the Made by Google event under way in New York.
That's a wrap, see you next year!
That's a wrap!
The Made By Google Event 2023 concludes with the launch of Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google to combine generative AI chatbot with virtual assistant
Google on Wednesday announced plans to add generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its virtual assistant, and a company executive told Reuters the AI would allow the assistant to do things like help people plan a trip or catch up on emails and then ask follow-up questions.
The Alphabet subsidiary said during its hardware event in New York that it plans to add generative AI features from its Bard chatbot into Google's version of a virtual assistant, that aims to provide personalized help with reasoning and generative capabilities on mobile devices.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pixel 8 Series camera
'The video capabilities are combined of AI, sensor and research," claims Google. Moroever, it gets better auto-focus and natural skin in low lights.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Design of Pixel 8 Series
The Pixel 8 boasts a design inspired by the Pixel 7, featuring more refined contours and a slightly reduced size. Notably, it maintains a flat display. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro elevates its design with a matte glass back, focusing on premium color options. The Pixel Buds Pro will also offer fresh color choices to complement the aesthetics of the latest Pixel smartphones.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pixel 8 Series features
Pixel 8 gets the Tensor G3 chipset with enhanced ML capabilities.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro revealed
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google Pixel Watch 2 price
The Google Pixel Watch 2 is priced at $349.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google Pixel Watch 2 features
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google Pixel Watch 2 unveiled
The upgraded Pixel Watch 2 gets new quad core CPU. It gets 24 hours of battery on single charge. The watch can now supports Google Maps and Gmail.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pixel Buds Pro latency
Reduces latency up to 50 per cent, a big boost for gaming.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google to roll out its Pixel Buds Pro
Google to roll out its AI-powered Pixel Buds Pro.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Rick Osterloh takes the stage
Made By Google event 2023 begins as Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services at Google, takes the stage.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: ‘Made by Google’ to commence shortly
Get ready for the much awaited ‘Made By Google’ event 2023, which begins shortly.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: 30 minutes to go!
Brace yourself for the much awaited Made By Google event 2023, as it begins in 30 minutes.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: No new Pixel Buds Pro?
No new Pixel Buds Pro is expected to be unveiled at the Made by Google launch event 2023.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Is Android 14 likely to be launched?
If buzz is to be believed, Google may also unveil Android 14 alongside the new Pixel 8 Series phones
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pixel Watch 2 likely to include Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset
Pixel Watch 2 is likely to have Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and improved battery life. The watch could sport an aluminium body instead of stainless steel.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Temperature sensor in Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro?
If buzz is to believe, one of the biggest hardware changes likely to be seen in new Pixel 8 Series is a temperature sensor that will detect temperature of anything.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google is likely to offer massive discount Pixel 7
According to some media reports, the price of Pixel 8 could start at 699 dollars. The Pixel 8 Pro could begin at 899 dollars. The new Google Pixel 8 lineup will be available in India on Flipkart.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google teases Apple iPhone hours before the event!
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Will Google Pixel 8 series get 7 years of software updates?
Rumors suggest that the upcoming Pixel 8 series may become the inaugural Android device to enjoy a commendable seven-year span of software support, reported The Indian Express. This anticipated extended support could encompass up to five years of substantial Android OS updates, followed by supplementary security updates for the subsequent period, mirroring the approach adopted by Apple for its iPhones, adds the report.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: 3 hours to go for Made By Google event!
As Android fans rejoice and wait for the Google's Pixel series, the Made By Google event will begin in three hours.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Google promises cool updates; what's the buzz?
Google has teased a conversation with Apple, where the tech giant has promised some new cool updates. Have a look!
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pixel Watch 2’s expected specifications
• The upcoming smartwatch is likely to boast a 1.2-inch OLED display. It might come equipped with 2GB of RAM and a generous 16GB of internal storage.
• Health-centric features encompass a stress management system and multi-path heart rate sensors are expected to be packed in Google Pixel Watch 2.
• It is expected to offer functions such as Pace Training, diverse workout modes, and Emergency Sharing.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro’s expected specifications
• There are speculations of two models: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
• The Pixel 8 is rumored to come with a 6.17-inch FHD display.
• The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
• Both models are set to be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset, which includes a unique 9-core CPU and advanced AI capabilities.
• The Pixel 8 Pro may incorporate a triple-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 8 could have a dual-rear camera configuration.
• Both models are characterized by distinctive visor-shaped camera modules.
• Anticipated price increases, with the Pixel 8 starting at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Expected colour options of Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
According to leaks, the Pixel 8 is expected to come in color choices of Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and Sky Blue. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to offer color options of Black Obsidian, Grey, and Peony Rose.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: 4 hours to go for Made By Google event!
As Android fans rejoice and wait for the Google's Pixel series, the Made By Google event will begin in four hours.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Has Pixel 7 witnessed a price drop?
According to News18, the predecessor of the Pixel 8 is currently available for ₹41,999, a notable reduction from its official price of ₹59,999. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to benefit from an extra ₹15,000 discount through an exchange offer, adds the report.
Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Live: Pre-orders begin from October 5
Google announced via a tweet that exclusive pre-orders for the product will commence on October 5th, exclusively through Flipkart.
Google Pixel 8 Launch Live: Pixel 8 Series’ leaked display specifications
According to the leaked information, the Pixel 8 is rumored to feature a reduced 6.16-inch display, down from its previous 6.3-inch size, and maintain a 90Hz refresh rate. Conversely, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to retain its 6.7-inch display while upgrading to a 120Hz refresh rate.
Google Pixel 8 Launch Live: Google Pixel Watch 2 prices leaked!
@MystertLupin, a prominent tipster, has disclosed leaked pricing details for the upcoming Pixel Watch 2. According to the leak, the Pixel Watch 2 will be offered in two models: a Wi-Fi variant priced at $349 and an LTE version priced at $399. It is important to note that these details are unofficial and should be taken with a pinch of salt!
Google Pixel 8 Launch Live: Google Pixel 8, Pixep 8 Pro prices leaked!
As previously reported by HT Tech, there were rumors suggesting that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could see a price increase of $100. This would mean that the starting price for the Pixel 8 could be $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro could start at $899. Now, a notable tipster, @MystertLupin, has revealed that the Pixel 8 in its 128GB and 256GB variants might be priced at $699 and $759, respectively.
On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro in its 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants might be priced at $999, $1059, and $1179, respectively.
Google Pixel 8 Launch Live: What all to expect
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with improved displays, powered by the Tensor G3 chipset for enhanced AI capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro may feature a triple-rear camera setup and a body temperature sensor, with a potential price increase to $899.
Additonally, the tech giant will also launch the rhe Pixel Watch 2 today at its ‘Made By Google’ hardware event. It is expected to sport a 1.2-inch OLED display, health features, and 7 workout modes. While no new earbuds are anticipated, fresh color options like Porcelain and Sky Blue may be introduced for the Pixel Buds Pro.
Google Pixel 8 Launch Live: Here's how to watch the livestream
Google Pixel 8 Launch Live: Where, when and how to watch the Made by Google launch event
The Made by Google launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Google's website, YouTube channel, or the company's social media handles.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!