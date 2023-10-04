Google is all set to introduce its much awaited Google Pixel 8 Series, along with its Pixel Watch 2, today at its Made by Google launch event. The tech giant will live stream its event on the company's website and YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST.
The highlight of the presentation undoubtedly revolves around the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google's new flagship smartphones. These devices are likely to showcase Google's in-house Tensor G3 chip and the most advanced Pixel cameras to date.
A few days ago, the tech giant headquartered in Mountain View released a teaser for its upcoming Pixel devices. This teaser provided a comprehensive glimpse of the forthcoming flagship smartphones and also alluded to the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) within the camera department.
With numerous leaks and teasers circulating, we are eager to see what Google brings new in the tech world as Samsung and Apple have recently introduced their latest innovations this year.
Catch all the live updates on Made By Google event 2023 here!
As previously reported by HT Tech, there were rumors suggesting that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could see a price increase of $100. This would mean that the starting price for the Pixel 8 could be $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro could start at $899. Now, a notable tipster, @MystertLupin, has revealed that the Pixel 8 in its 128GB and 256GB variants might be priced at $699 and $759, respectively.
On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro in its 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants might be priced at $999, $1059, and $1179, respectively.
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with improved displays, powered by the Tensor G3 chipset for enhanced AI capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro may feature a triple-rear camera setup and a body temperature sensor, with a potential price increase to $899.
Additonally, the tech giant will also launch the rhe Pixel Watch 2 today at its ‘Made By Google’ hardware event. It is expected to sport a 1.2-inch OLED display, health features, and 7 workout modes. While no new earbuds are anticipated, fresh color options like Porcelain and Sky Blue may be introduced for the Pixel Buds Pro.
The Made by Google launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Google's website, YouTube channel, or the company's social media handles.
