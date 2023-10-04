Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Today live updates: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST

Google is set to unveil its highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 Series and Pixel Watch 2 at the Made by Google launch event. The event will be live-streamed on the company's website and YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST. The spotlight is on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, likely to feature Tensor G3 chip.