Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Today live updates: Pre-orders begin from October 5!

Google is all set to introduce its much awaited Google Pixel 8 Series, along with its Pixel Watch 2, today at its Made by Google launch event. The tech giant will live stream its event on the company's website and YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST.
The highlight of the presentation undoubtedly revolves around the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google's new flagship smartphones. These devices are likely to showcase Google's in-house Tensor G3 chip and the most advanced Pixel cameras to date.
A few days ago, the tech giant headquartered in Mountain View released a teaser for its upcoming Pixel devices. This teaser provided a comprehensive glimpse of the forthcoming flagship smartphones and also alluded to the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) within the camera department.
With numerous leaks and teasers circulating, we are eager to see what Google brings new in the tech world as Samsung and Apple have recently introduced their latest innovations this year.
Catch all the live updates on Made By Google event 2023 here!
As Android fans rejoice and wait for the Google's Pixel series, the Made By Google event will begin in three hours.
Google has teased a conversation with Apple, where the tech giant has promised some new cool updates. Have a look!
• The upcoming smartwatch is likely to boast a 1.2-inch OLED display. It might come equipped with 2GB of RAM and a generous 16GB of internal storage.
• Health-centric features encompass a stress management system and multi-path heart rate sensors are expected to be packed in Google Pixel Watch 2.
• It is expected to offer functions such as Pace Training, diverse workout modes, and Emergency Sharing.
• There are speculations of two models: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
• The Pixel 8 is rumored to come with a 6.17-inch FHD display.
• The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
• Both models are set to be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset, which includes a unique 9-core CPU and advanced AI capabilities.
• The Pixel 8 Pro may incorporate a triple-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 8 could have a dual-rear camera configuration.
• Both models are characterized by distinctive visor-shaped camera modules.
• Anticipated price increases, with the Pixel 8 starting at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.
According to leaks, the Pixel 8 is expected to come in color choices of Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and Sky Blue. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to offer color options of Black Obsidian, Grey, and Peony Rose.
As Android fans rejoice and wait for the Google's Pixel series, the Made By Google event will begin in four hours.
According to News18, the predecessor of the Pixel 8 is currently available for ₹41,999, a notable reduction from its official price of ₹59,999. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to benefit from an extra ₹15,000 discount through an exchange offer, adds the report.
Google announced via a tweet that exclusive pre-orders for the product will commence on October 5th, exclusively through Flipkart.
According to the leaked information, the Pixel 8 is rumored to feature a reduced 6.16-inch display, down from its previous 6.3-inch size, and maintain a 90Hz refresh rate. Conversely, the Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to retain its 6.7-inch display while upgrading to a 120Hz refresh rate.
@MystertLupin, a prominent tipster, has disclosed leaked pricing details for the upcoming Pixel Watch 2. According to the leak, the Pixel Watch 2 will be offered in two models: a Wi-Fi variant priced at $349 and an LTE version priced at $399. It is important to note that these details are unofficial and should be taken with a pinch of salt!
As previously reported by HT Tech, there were rumors suggesting that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could see a price increase of $100. This would mean that the starting price for the Pixel 8 could be $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro could start at $899. Now, a notable tipster, @MystertLupin, has revealed that the Pixel 8 in its 128GB and 256GB variants might be priced at $699 and $759, respectively.
On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro in its 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants might be priced at $999, $1059, and $1179, respectively.
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with improved displays, powered by the Tensor G3 chipset for enhanced AI capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro may feature a triple-rear camera setup and a body temperature sensor, with a potential price increase to $899.
Additonally, the tech giant will also launch the rhe Pixel Watch 2 today at its ‘Made By Google’ hardware event. It is expected to sport a 1.2-inch OLED display, health features, and 7 workout modes. While no new earbuds are anticipated, fresh color options like Porcelain and Sky Blue may be introduced for the Pixel Buds Pro.
The Made by Google launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Google's website, YouTube channel, or the company's social media handles.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!