Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2 launch: Here's key highlights of 'Made By Google’ event
In its ‘Made By Google’ event, the tech giant emphasized on the AI features in Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
Google on Wednesday launched the new Pixel 8 series smartphones series at its annual ‘Made By Google’ event. The event also witnessed Google's emphasis on artificial intelligence as the product features allow integration with the AI. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have better cameras and more AI capabilities. The Pixel Watch 2 includes functionalities such as a sophisticated multi-path heart-rate sensor and integrates Google AI to ensure highly accurate heart-rate monitoring.