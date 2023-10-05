Google on Wednesday launched the new Pixel 8 series smartphones series at its annual ‘Made By Google’ event. The event also witnessed Google's emphasis on artificial intelligence as the product features allow integration with the AI. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have better cameras and more AI capabilities. The Pixel Watch 2 includes functionalities such as a sophisticated multi-path heart-rate sensor and integrates Google AI to ensure highly accurate heart-rate monitoring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Highlights Key highlights from Google ‘Made By Google event: 1. Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are powered by the new Google Tensor G3 and have more AI capabilities. With astrophotography, the smartphone is called the first phone to ‘truly see in the dark’. The other features of the phone include car crash detection and a photo unblur feature. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature powerful, upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality, plus game-changing editing tools

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available from 12 October and are priced at $699 and $899 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Google Pixel Watch 2: The Pixel Watch 2 comes with new safety features and sensors for deeper health insights including Google most accurate heart rate tracking on any tracker or smartwatch to give you a much better pulse on your day. The new version is 10% lighter that the Pixel Watch as its housing is made from 100% recycled aluminum.

Pixel Watch 2 operates on quad-core CPU for smoother and stronger performance. Together with the low-power co-processor, the new CPU gives the watch 24 hours of battery life. Pixel Watch 2 is starting at ₹39,900 in India and pre-orders are available now with deliveries starting from 13 October.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Google is promising a more delightful audio experience with the incorporated AI smarts in the Buds Pro for the same. The new version supports Bluetooth Super Wideband on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which doubles the bandwidth for voices, making the sound fuller, clearer, and more natural than ever before.

A new AI feature called Conversation Detection will pause your music and switch to Transparency Mode when you start speaking. The feature automatically resumes your music and turns on Active Noise Cancellation when the speaking stops. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199.99 are is available in new colours.

4. AI chatbot with virtual assistant: Google unveiled its intention to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities into its virtual assistant. According to a statement from a company executive to Reuters, this AI enhancement will empower the virtual assistant to perform tasks such as aiding users in itinerary planning for trips or assisting with email management, all while being capable of posing subsequent inquiries to users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"(A) whole task is done through a couple of simple questions that you're asking your assistant, which is, we think, a very, very powerful concept," Sissie Hsiao vice president, of Google assistant and Bard said in an interview with Reuters.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!