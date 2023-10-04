Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2 to debut in India: How, where and when to watch livestream
The Made by Google launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Google's website, YouTube channel, or the company's social media handles.
Google is all set to introduce its much awaited Google Pixel 8 Series, along with its Pixel Watch 2, today at its Made by Google launch event. The tech giant will live stream its event on the company's website and YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST. Expect the unveiling of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with OLED displays, high-refresh rates, Tensor G3 chip, and advanced camera systems.