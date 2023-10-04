Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2 to debut in India: How, where and when to watch livestream

Google is all set to introduce its much awaited Google Pixel 8 Series, along with its Pixel Watch 2, today at its Made by Google launch event. The tech giant will live stream its event on the company's website and YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST. Expect the unveiling of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with OLED displays, high-refresh rates, Tensor G3 chip, and advanced camera systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where, when and how to watch the Made by Google launch event The Made by Google launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Google's website, YouTube channel, or the company's social media handles.

What all to expect As per media reports, the Pixel 8 is anticipated to come with a 6.17-inch FHD display, while the Pixel 8 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to be driven by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is said to introduce a fresh 9-core CPU arrangement, delivering noteworthy AI capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to come equipped with a triple-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 8 may opt for a dual-rear camera setup, both neatly enclosed within their distinctive visor-shaped modules. Rumor has it that the Pro model might incorporate a body temperature sensor. This year, both smartphones are expected to see a $100 price increase, potentially starting the Pixel 8 at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

Speaking of Pixel Watch 2, as per a report from 91mobiles and insights from tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, it has been suggested that the Pixel Watch 2 might come with a 1.2-inch OLED display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

This smartwatch could also incorporate novel health features inspired by other fitness trackers, including Fitbit's stress management system and a multi-path heart rate sensor, along with the inclusion of an electrodermal activity sensor. Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 2 may introduce functionalities such as Pace Training, 7 different workout modes, Emergency Sharing, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although Google is not anticipated to unveil any new earbuds, there is speculation about the introduction of fresh color options for the Pixel Buds Pro. Google's teaser has hinted at the possibility of a new Porcelain color variant for the Buds Pro, while a separate report suggests the arrival of a Sky Blue option.

It is important to note that this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The details about Google's Pixel devices are expected to be revealed only through official confirmation at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4.

