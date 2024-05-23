Google Pixel 8 to hit Indian shelves as local manufacturing begins with Dixon Technologies: Report
Dixon Technologies reportedly begins trial production of Google Pixel 8 in India, signaling a shift towards local manufacturing. Google's focus on the Indian market is evident as the first batch of Indian-assembled Pixel 8 smartphones may be available by September.
Dixon Technologies has reportedly embarked on the trial production of Google's flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8, marking the beginning of a significant manufacturing shift to India. This strategic move by Google indicates the tech giant's growing focus on local production for its premium devices.