Dixon Technologies reportedly begins trial production of Google Pixel 8 in India, signaling a shift towards local manufacturing. Google's focus on the Indian market is evident as the first batch of Indian-assembled Pixel 8 smartphones may be available by September.

Dixon Technologies has reportedly embarked on the trial production of Google's flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8, marking the beginning of a significant manufacturing shift to India. This strategic move by Google indicates the tech giant's growing focus on local production for its premium devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially planned for the second quarter of 2024, the commencement of local manufacturing for the Pixel 8 series appears to be accelerating. According to sources cited by the Economic Times, Dixon Technologies has started trial runs, setting the stage for the first batch of Indian-assembled Pixel 8 smartphones to be available by September potentially.

Previously, the Google Pixel 8 series was produced in China and Vietnam. The new initiative to manufacture in India highlights Google's dedication to the Indian market, where the Pixel 8 series is already available. This transition is expected to meet the increasing demand for smartphones in the region and strengthen Google's market presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report adds that Dixon Technologies plans to significantly increase its production capacity, aiming to manufacture up to 100,000 monthly units. This development follows a recent deal where Dixon's subsidiary, Padget Electronics, secured a contract to produce smartphones for Taiwan-based Compal Electronics.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 8 series features the advanced Tensor G3 chip and comes with various configurations of RAM and internal storage. The series includes the Pixel 8, which sports a 6.2-inch OLED display, and the Pixel 8 Pro, equipped with a larger 6.7-inch OLED screen. Both models are noted for their impressive camera systems, with the Pixel 8 Pro offering an additional telephoto lens for enhanced photography capabilities.

Google's decision to localise production in India underscores its strategic effort to capitalise on the growing smartphone market in the region. By reinforcing its manufacturing base in India, Google aims to serve the local market better and drive further growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!