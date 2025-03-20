Google has just released the Pixel 9a in India and global markets on March 19 for ₹54,999. It is certianly much cheaper compared to the Pixel 9, which retails at ₹79,999 in India. However, what if we told you that you don’t have to pay ₹79,999 for the Pixel 9 anymore? You can now get it for much less, with a massive ₹15,000 price drop. But how does this deal work? Read on to find out.

Google Pixel 9 for ₹ 64,999 – Check out the details The Pixel 9 typically costs ₹79,999, which is its MRP. However, as of March 20, it is listed at ₹74,999 on Flipkart, reflecting a ₹5,000 price drop. But the real discount happens when you purchase it using compatible bank credit cards.

More specifically, if you check out using an HDFC credit card and opt for an EMI plan, you will receive an additional ₹10,000 discount along with no-cost EMI. This brings the net effective price down to ₹64,999.

This is for the sole model, which comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, the only variant available on Flipkart.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Is it worth spending more for the Pixel 9? If you compare the two, the Pixel 9 is certainly the more premium option, especially considering it has superior camera sensors and a glass back instead of a polycarbonate one. While both phones feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 9 has noticeably smaller bezels compared to the Pixel 9a. In contrast, the Pixel 9a has larger bezels, which may feel outdated by 2025 standards.

Another key difference is that the Pixel 9 supports Video Blur Mode, which creates a shallow depth-of-field effect, whereas the Pixel 9a lacks this feature. However, the Pixel 9a does offer the Pixel Reimagine feature, which the Pixel 9 does not.

One area where the Pixel 9a excels is battery life, it comes with a 5,100mAh battery, compared to the 4,700mAh battery in the Pixel 9.

Both phones also offer seven years of OS updates, ensuring a long-term AI-first experience. So, the decision ultimately depends on whether you want to spend an extra ₹15,000 for the premium Pixel 9 or save money with the Pixel 9a.