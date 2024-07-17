Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks: Comprehensive look at design, renders, charging and more tipped
Recent leaks provide insights into the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, including design renders and camera features. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to have enhanced crease control and slimmer bezels.
Google is likely to be gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Pixel 9 series at the upcoming Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. The upcoming lineup is anticipated to include the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.