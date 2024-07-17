Recent leaks provide insights into the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, including design renders and camera features. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to have enhanced crease control and slimmer bezels.

Google is likely to be gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Pixel 9 series at the upcoming Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. The upcoming lineup is anticipated to include the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent leaks have revealed design renders, key features, and potential pricing for these devices. The latest information comes from a certification site, shedding light on their battery and charging specifications.

Design Leaks of the Google Pixel 9 Series The Google Pixel 9 series was recently seen on Taiwan's NCC certification website, as reported by Android Authority. The images on the site provide a complete look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Unlike the previous Pixel Fold, the new foldable can be fully opened, offering an improved flat design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans of Google's foldable devices can expect better crease control and slimmer bezels on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, based on the leaked images. The inner selfie camera is positioned in the top right corner of the display, while the rear camera module has a refreshed, squarish look.

Meanwhile, the base and Pro models of the Pixel 9 series feature a camera island reminiscent of the Pixel 8 series. The standard model includes two rear cameras within a pill-shaped module and an LED flash. The Pro models boast a triple rear camera setup along with an additional temperature sensor.

Videos showcasing the Pixel 9 series have appeared on TikTok, featuring comparisons of the Pixel 9 Pro XL with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the standard Pixel 9 alongside its predecessor, the Pixel 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera, Battery, and Charging Features of the Pixel 9 Series One of the leaked videos highlights the camera app functionality of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The camera offers preset zoom choices such as 0.5x (ultra-wide angle), 1x (main camera), 2x (sensor crop), and 5x (telephoto), with manual zoom capabilities extending up to 30x. Further camera specifications were previously disclosed in another report.

The NCC listing also hints at the battery and charging capabilities of the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to feature 4,558mAh batteries, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL might come with a 4,942mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be powered by a combination of 1,183mAh and 3,377mAh cells, totaling 4,560mAh.

The listing suggests that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will support wired fast charging at approximately 24.12W, 25.20W, 32.67W, and 20.25W, respectively. The actual charging speeds are expected to exceed these figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

