Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs leaked ahead of August 13 launch: What to expect
Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series on August 13, 2024, ahead of schedule, featuring four models including the new Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Leaks suggest the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 50MP camera, Tensor G4 chipset, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Google is gearing up for an early reveal of its latest Pixel 9 series, set for an official launch on August 13, 2024, two months ahead of the usual schedule. This year, the tech giant is expanding its lineup with the addition of four models, including the new Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold remain sparse, leaving its August debut uncertain.