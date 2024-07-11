Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs leaked ahead of August 13 launch: What to expect

Google is gearing up for an early reveal of its latest Pixel 9 series, set for an official launch on August 13, 2024, two months ahead of the usual schedule. This year, the tech giant is expanding its lineup with the addition of four models, including the new Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold remain sparse, leaving its August debut uncertain.

As the launch date approaches, rumors about the Pixel 9 series are gaining momentum. Recent leaks have shed light on the camera specifications of the Pixel 9 Pro, offering a preview of what might be unveiled.

According to a Camera FV5 certification reported by 91Mobiles, the Pixel 9 Pro's main camera is expected to feature a 12.5MP sensor. However, it is likely to be marketed as a 50MP sensor utilizing pixel binning—a technique that effectively increases pixel size to capture more light and enhance image quality.

Additionally, the main camera is anticipated to include Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), promising an improved photography experience. The camera is also expected to support a resolution of 4080×3072 pixels, a 25.4mm focal length, an f/1.7 aperture, a horizontal Field of View (FoV) of 70.7 degrees, and a vertical FoV of 56.2 degrees. Details about the secondary camera sensors remain under wraps, awaiting official confirmation.

Speculation suggests that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, expected to deliver enhanced GPU, CPU, and NPU performance. The camera module might undergo a redesign, hinting at a potential overhaul in the device's design. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro series is rumored to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, further modernizing the device.

With the launch just a month away, anticipation is building for Google's next-generation Pixel series. Fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to see what innovations and improvements the Pixel 9 lineup will bring.

