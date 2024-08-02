Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak reveals sleek design and powerful features ahead of launch
Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13 at its Made by Google event. The new foldable will likely to feature a redesigned hinge, a 6.3-inch cover screen, an 8-inch main display, and advanced AI capabilities.
In a highly anticipated announcement, Google, headquartered in California, is likely to unveil its next-generation foldable device, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on August 13. This unveiling is anticipated to occur at the company’s annual Made by Google event. Ahead of the official reveal, a leaked promotional video shared by Android Headlines has provided a sneak peek into what the new device will offer.