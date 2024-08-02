In a highly anticipated announcement, Google, headquartered in California, is likely to unveil its next-generation foldable device, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on August 13. This unveiling is anticipated to occur at the company’s annual Made by Google event. Ahead of the official reveal, a leaked promotional video shared by Android Headlines has provided a sneak peek into what the new device will offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brief, 37-second video—initially released in German—gives viewers a close-up of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showcasing its new design and advanced features. The foldable device, available in two color options, black and off-white (likely named obsidian and porcelain), is presented with an expanded folding screen. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel Fold, this model unfolds completely flat, thanks to a redesigned hinge mechanism. Its sleek appearance bears a resemblance to the OnePlus Open.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to introduce a range of AI-driven capabilities, including Add Me, Best Take, Circle to Search, Gemini, and Magic Editor. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main inner display, supported by 16GB of RAM.

Under the hood, it will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 chip. The device will likley come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.5MP secondary sensor, and a 10.8MP tertiary sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front camera will be included. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also predicted to be thinner and lighter compared to the original Pixel Fold.

The global launch event is scheduled for August 13, with the Indian market set to follow a day later on August 14.