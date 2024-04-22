Google Pixel 9 series leak: Expected processor, display, design and all we know so far
Google's Pixel 9 series, expected in October 2024, could feature three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Rumored design changes include a flat metal frame and oval camera module. Key highlights include ‘Adaptive Touch’ and Tensor G4 chipset.
As anticipation mounts for Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, tech enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement over what the tech giant has in store for its loyal fan base. However, beyond the much-anticipated event lies another significant milestone in the tech world—the impending launch of Google's highly awaited Pixel 9 series.