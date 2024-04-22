Google's Pixel 9 series, expected in October 2024, could feature three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Rumored design changes include a flat metal frame and oval camera module. Key highlights include ‘Adaptive Touch’ and Tensor G4 chipset.

As anticipation mounts for Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, tech enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement over what the tech giant has in store for its loyal fan base. However, beyond the much-anticipated event lies another significant milestone in the tech world—the impending launch of Google's highly awaited Pixel 9 series.

Traditionally, Google unveils its flagship Pixel phones in October, and 2024 seems poised to follow this well-established trend. With whispers and speculations swirling around the upcoming devices, here is a roundup of everything we know so far about the Pixel 9 series, based on the leaks.

As per a report from Android Police, one of the most intriguing rumors surrounding the Pixel 9 series is the suggestion that Google may deviate from its usual duo of Pixel phones and introduce not two, but three new models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This move would offer users a wider range of options, akin to Apple's strategy with its iPhone lineup.

In terms of design and display, leaked CAD-based renders hint at a departure from Google's previous design language, reported India Today. The Pixel 9 might draw inspiration from the iPhone 15, boasting a sleek flat metal frame and an updated oval-shaped camera module. Additionally, the display size of the standard Pixel 9 could measure around 6.03 inches, slightly smaller than its Pro counterparts. Notably, the camera bar design might also undergo a transformation, evolving into a standalone oval island.

One potential game-changing feature speculated for the Pixel 9 series is "Adaptive Touch," an enhancement of the "screen protector mode" introduced in the Pixel 8 series. This feature promises to adjust touchscreen sensitivity based on environmental conditions, catering to scenarios such as glove usage in cold weather or water on the screen.

Camera enthusiasts can expect significant upgrades as well. Leaks suggest that while the base Pixel 9 might sport a dual-camera setup, the Pro models could feature a triple-camera configuration at the back. Moreover, the introduction of a smaller Pixel 9 Pro hints at a possible inclusion of a telephoto zoom lens, similar to its larger counterpart.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 series is rumored to house Google's next-gen Tensor G4 chipset, promising a significant boost in performance. Paired with Android 15, the latest iteration of Google's mobile operating system, users can look forward to a powerful Android experience. Android 15 is expected to bring a slew of new features, including improved privacy settings, enhanced camera controls, and potentially even satellite messaging capabilities.

As for pricing and availability, industry insiders anticipate the Pixel 9 series to hit the shelves in October 2024, in line with Google's historical release schedule. However, details regarding pricing remain scarce, with speculation suggesting a potential price hike compared to previous models.

