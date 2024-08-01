Google Pixel 9 Series to debut with thermal efficient Tensor G4 chipset: Report
Google's Pixel 9 series, launching August 13, is likely to feature the Tensor G4 chipset with an eight-core 4+3+1 configuration for improved thermal efficiency.
California-based Google is gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9 series, on August 13. Recent leaks have provided insights into the performance and specifications of the upcoming devices, particularly focusing on the Tensor G4 chipset. While the new chipset might not bring significant improvements in power, it promises enhanced efficiency.