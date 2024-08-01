Google Pixel 9 Series to debut with thermal efficient Tensor G4 chipset: Report

California-based Google is gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9 series, on August 13. Recent leaks have provided insights into the performance and specifications of the upcoming devices, particularly focusing on the Tensor G4 chipset. While the new chipset might not bring significant improvements in power, it promises enhanced efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Pixel 9 Chipset Details According to Android Authority, the Tensor G4 chipset in the Pixel 9 series will be configured with eight cores in a 4+3+1 setup. This configuration comprises four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores, three Cortex-A720 mid cores, and one Cortex-X4 primary core. In contrast, the Tensor G3 featured a 4+4+1 nine-core arrangement. This modification is thought to enhance thermal efficiency.

The new chipset will incorporate ARMv9.2 cores, each running at higher clock speeds than its predecessor. Despite the higher speeds, the performance gains are expected to be modest. Geekbench scores reveal that the Pixel 9 Pro XL achieves an 11 percent boost in single-core performance and a 3 percent increase in multi-core performance compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. Specifically, the Pixel 9 Pro XL scored 1950 in single-core tests versus the Pixel 8 Pro's 1761, and 4655 in multi-core tests against the Pixel 8 Pro's 4523.

Modem and Connectivity Enhancements An earlier report from April highlighted that the Pixel 9 series will include the Exynos Modem 5400 from Samsung's LSI division (via Gadegts 360). This new modem will introduce satellite connectivity and is expected to be up to 50 percent more power-efficient than the modem used in the Pixel 8. This improvement could significantly enhance the battery life of the Pixel 9 series, addressing previous efficiency issues attributed to older modems.

As the launch date approaches, these leaks provide a clearer picture of what to expect from the Pixel 9 series, showcasing a focus on efficiency and connectivity improvements over raw performance gains.