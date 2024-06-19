Google Pixel 9 series to introduce smart ‘Creative Assistant’ for AI-driven sticker customization: Report
Rumors surrounding the Pixel 9 series include the debut of the Creative Assistant app, designed to enhance user interaction with personalized stickers. The devices are expected to boast the Tensor G4 SoC with advanced AI capabilities for cutting-edge performance.
Google is poised to unveil a groundbreaking app alongside its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series, promising to redefine smartphone creativity. According to a report by the Android Authority, Google's forthcoming flagship devices will debut with an innovative Creative Assistant application, designed to harness the power of artificial intelligence for personalized sticker creation. This move is seen as a strategic step to compete directly with Apple's recently announced Genmoji feature, set to debut on iOS 18.