The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March, ahead of schedule, with a design resembling the Pixel 9. It may include a dual-camera system, Tensor G4 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, and a strong 5,100mAh battery, along with various color options for cases.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, arriving much earlier than its predecessors. A fresh leak showcasing official case designs has reinforced existing rumours about the handset's appearance, which is said to closely resemble the flagship Pixel 9 model. If reports are accurate, the Pixel 9a could make its debut as early as March—at least two months ahead of Google's usual release schedule for its 'A' series devices.

Pixel 9a official cases and colour variants A recent report from Android Authority has provided a first look at what appear to be official silicone cases for the Pixel 9a, sourced from within Google. These cases feature a soft microfiber lining on the interior and have been revealed in four colourways—likely mirroring the device’s own colour options. The reported shades include Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain, offering users a variety of choices.

Leaked images of the handset, which have surfaced in recent months, indicate that while the Pixel 9a will likely adopt the design language of the standard Pixel 9, there will be some subtle differences. Notably, the device is tipped to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear, but unlike the premium model, the camera bar will not be raised.

Expected specifications of the Pixel 9a Based on recent reports, the Pixel 9a is expected to ship with Android 15 straight out of the box. Under the hood, it could be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and enabling various on-device AI features.

In terms of display, the smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6.3-inch Actua screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability. Camera capabilities are expected to be impressive for a mid-range device, with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the back panel.