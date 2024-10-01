Explore
Google Pixel 9a leaks: Expected to launch with Android 15, Tensor G4 Chip and 7 years of updates
Google Pixel 9a leaks: Expected to launch with Android 15, Tensor G4 Chip and 7 years of updates

Google reportedly plans to launch the Pixel 9a, featuring a new design with flush cameras and a pill-shaped module. Expected to run on Android 15 and powered by the Tensor G4 processor, it might include similar specs to the Pixel 8a and is anticipated to debut next year.

The design of the Pixel 9a appears to draw inspiration from the LG V60 ThinQ, sporting uniform side bezels.Premium
Google is reportedly planning to launch its Pixel 9a, the newest addition to its Pixel series, which includes the recently unveiled Pixel 9 lineup featuring four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While official details remain scarce, a recent leak has revealed a series of computer-aided design (CAD) renders that provide a glimpse into the phone’s design.

According to Android Headlines, in collaboration with well-known leaker OnLeaks, the Pixel 9a’s design showcases a departure from the traditional camera bar that has become synonymous with the Pixel brand. Instead, the upcoming model features cameras that are flush with the rear panel, encased in a sleek pill-shaped module that holds two camera sensors.

The design of the Pixel 9a appears to draw inspiration from the LG V60 ThinQ, sporting uniform side bezels and flat edges that complement the overall aesthetic. Aside from its distinctive appearance, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to run on Android 15 and will benefit from seven years of software updates, following in the footsteps of its predecessor. The new operating system is projected to roll out on October 15.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, marking a notable upgrade from the Pixel 8a, which utilized the Tensor G3 chip. Specifications similar to the Pixel 8a are anticipated, including a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, along with a 4,492mAh battery and support for 18W wired fast charging.

Currently, the Pixel 8a is priced at 52,999 in India for the 128GB variant and was unveiled in early May. The Pixel 9a is expected to make its official debut around the same time next year, marking another milestone in Google’s ongoing evolution of its Pixel smartphone lineup.

Published: 01 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
