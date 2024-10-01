Google Pixel 9a leaks: Expected to launch with Android 15, Tensor G4 Chip and 7 years of updates
Google reportedly plans to launch the Pixel 9a, featuring a new design with flush cameras and a pill-shaped module. Expected to run on Android 15 and powered by the Tensor G4 processor, it might include similar specs to the Pixel 8a and is anticipated to debut next year.
Google is reportedly planning to launch its Pixel 9a, the newest addition to its Pixel series, which includes the recently unveiled Pixel 9 lineup featuring four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While official details remain scarce, a recent leak has revealed a series of computer-aided design (CAD) renders that provide a glimpse into the phone’s design.