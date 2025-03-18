Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Key differences we know ahead of launch

The Google Pixel 9a has now leaked extensively, with unboxings and reviews already available ahead of its launch. Based on this information, we compare the regular Pixel 9 to the Pixel 9a.

The Google Pixel 9a has leaked in its entirety, thanks to full unboxing videos available on YouTube. These reviews have certainly shaped our understanding of what to expect from the Pixel 9. With the official launch expected soon, the leaks provide enough information on how the Pixel 9a compares to the regular Pixel 9. Many people may find it confusing to choose between the two models, so here are some practical differences to consider.

Design and Build The Pixel 9 is expected to be the more premium device. Based on an unboxing video posted by YouTuber Sahil Karoul, the Pixel 9 was shown in the Iris colourway, which appears to be a shade of purple.

In terms of build, the Pixel 9a features an aluminium frame but has a polycarbonate back. In contrast, the Pixel 9 sports a glass and aluminium design, making it feel noticeably more premium.

Another factor contributing to the Pixel 9's premium feel is its camera module and front bezel size. The Pixel 9 features a more pronounced and premium-looking camera module, while the Pixel 9a opts for a more understated, flatter design. Both phones offer a dual-camera setup, but the Pixel 9a has noticeably larger bezels, which might be a concern for some users by 2025 standards.

Battery Life Battery performance is expected to see a significant improvement in the Pixel 9a. Reports and leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 5,100mAh battery, compared to the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh battery.

This means the Pixel 9a has an edge in battery capacity, and considering how good battery life has been in the Pixel 9 series, it will be interesting to see how the Pixel 9a performs in real-world usage. In fact, the Pixel 9a’s battery is even larger than the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 5,060mAh unit.

Pricing and Value If past trends are anything to go by, the Pixel 8a was launched at ₹52,999. The Pixel 9a is expected to be priced similarly. For comparison, the Pixel 9 costs ₹79,999 in India and will certainly be more expensive than the Pixel 9a.

If you are looking to save some money, the Pixel 9a could end up being a great option, as it retains the core experience, including the same Tensor G4 chipset and a 6.3-inch display. However, some compromises will have to be made, particularly in terms of camera sensors, bezel size, and overall build quality. On the flip side, you do get a significantly larger battery, which could be a major selling point for many users.