Google Pixel bug may be broadcasting your private audio to callers: here's how to protect yourself

Google launched the ‘Take a Message’ feature alongside the Pixel 10 series last year as an AI-powered voicemail of sorts inside the Pixel phone app. The feature later rolled out to older Pixel devices as well, giving them the choice of having an AI answer their calls and take messages from the caller. However, the feature is now turning into a nightmare for some users as the AI is not only reportedly taking in the message but also leaking the receiver's audio to the caller.

The bug, first reported by 9to5Google, has been corroborated by various threads on Reddit. Moreover, the problem doesn't seem to be limited to just one device either; devices from Pixel 4a to the Pixel 10 have all reported issues with the problem.

View full Image Pixel 10 Take a Message feature

What is the Pixel call bug about? Normally, when the ‘Take a Message’ feature is turned on, the AI picks up the call and answers, “The person you have called is not available. Please leave a message after the tone.”

However, in some rare cases, not only is the AI picking up the call but it is also sharing the receiver's audio as if the call had been picked up. Since the bug was first reported, other users have also complained about noticing the green dot icon appearing on top of the screen when the call has been declined, suggesting that the microphone was live and sharing audio with the caller.

The first report of the Pixel bug came in September last year on Reddit from a Pixel 5 owner, which was later corroborated by users of other Pixel devices as well. Just this week, there have been another two complaints from Pixel 4a owners on Reddit regarding the recent bug.

Google hasn't confirmed the scope of this bug, but in a statement to 9to5Google, the company said, “Our team is aware of these reports and is actively investigating.”

The feature is not available in India, so Pixel users here can stay relaxed. However, users in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland would want to take the precaution of disabling it for the time being until Google rolls out a fix.