Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped to feature a bigger display: Here's what analyst Ross Young suggests
Google's Pixel Fold 2, anticipated to launch with significant upgrades, may feature an 8.02-inch inner foldable screen, larger than its predecessor. The design includes flattened sides, a sleek profile, and a slim 10.54mm body.
Google's highly anticipated Pixel Fold 2 is generating buzz in the tech world, with recent leaks hinting at significant upgrades over its predecessor. Renowned industry analyst Ross Young, now part of Counterpoint Research, has shed light on some key details, suggesting that Google's next foldable phone will indeed "go big" in terms of screen size.