Google's Pixel Fold 2, anticipated to launch with significant upgrades, may feature an 8.02-inch inner foldable screen, larger than its predecessor. The design includes flattened sides, a sleek profile, and a slim 10.54mm body.

Google's highly anticipated Pixel Fold 2 is generating buzz in the tech world, with recent leaks hinting at significant upgrades over its predecessor. Renowned industry analyst Ross Young, now part of Counterpoint Research, has shed light on some key details, suggesting that Google's next foldable phone will indeed "go big" in terms of screen size.

Initial leaks speculated a 7.9-inch inner foldable screen for the Pixel Fold 2. However, Young's insights, shared on social media platform X, indicate a substantial increase to an 8.02-inch inner flexible panel. This size boost represents a notable enhancement from the 7.6-inch OLED display found in the first-gen Pixel Fold.

Moreover, previous estimations for the cover screen size at 6.4 inches have been adjusted to 6.29 inches, still marking a significant improvement over its predecessor's 5.8-inch outer display. Beyond the display upgrades, the Pixel Fold 2's design has undergone refinements, featuring flattened sides and a sleek profile drawing inspiration from OnePlus Open aesthetics, adds the report. Trimmed bezels and a two-tone appearance could contribute to an overall more appealing look.

Reports suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 could redefine slimness within its segment, with a slender profile rumored to measure just 10.54mm. Under the hood, speculation points to the adoption of the next-gen Tensor G4 chip by Google, promising enhanced performance.

While specifics regarding the Pixel Fold 2's camera and internal hardware remain undisclosed, the anticipated revisions fuel speculation of a potential price increase. Tech enthusiasts eagerly await further details as Google prepares to unveil its latest foldable device.

During last year's I/O developer conference, Google unveiled its inaugural foldable smartphone, known as the Google Pixel Fold. This device adopted a foldable design akin to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and carried a price tag of $1,799.

