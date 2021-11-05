Google is expected to launch its first foldable phone in 2022. Popularly dubbed Google Pixel Fold, new details about the upcoming foldable device are emerging ahead of its launch.

As per 9to5Google, the phone will not carry the same high-end camera sensors seen on the recently launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It will instead use the 12.2 MP main camera that was employed on the Google Pixel 5.

This will be the Sony IMX363 sensor instead of the 50MP GN1 sensor that does duty on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Another Sony IMX386 is expected to be placed beside it as an ultrawide camera.

Along with these two cameras, the upcoming Pixel phone could sport dual IMX355 sensors, which is the 8MP selfie camera on the Pixel 5 and the standard Pixel 6. It's believed that the foldable Pixel phone will have dual selfie cameras - one for an external display while the device is folded, and another on the interior display while the device is unfolded.

As per information discovered in the most recent release of Google's Camera app, the upcoming folding Pixel has been codenamed ‘Pipit’, which was changed from 'Passport' at some point.

Google's Pixel foldable is expected to arrive sometime in 2022. It was previously believed that Google would announce a foldable during its most recent Pixel 6 launch event, but that didn't end up happening.

The latest evidence of a 2022 release is referenced by "isPixel2022Foldable" that's mentioned in the Camera APK's code. If we refer to other similar references like "IsPixel2019", which referred to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, then we can make the assumption that the phone is arriving next sometime next year.

The most recent unveiling of Android 12L - a version of Android 12 optimized for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices - aims at a Q1 2022 release. This means we can expect to see a foldable Pixel device announced by Google sometime after that, though it's not clear whether that would happen during the H1 or H2 of 2022.

