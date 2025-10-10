Subscribe

Google Pixel phones just got a major upgrade! Android 16 October update could fix THESE bugs – Eligible devices

Google has begun rolling out its October 2025 software update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 16. The phased update improves system stability, display, graphics, and UI, with notifications sent when available. Eligible models include Pixel 7–10 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Govind Choudhary
Published10 Oct 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Google has officially begun rolling out its October 2025 software update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 16. The announcement was made via the company’s official Made by Google account on X on 9 October, confirming that the phased rollout will continue over the coming weeks, depending on region, carrier, and device model.

According to Google, the update brings key stability improvements and bug fixes across several areas, including System, Display and Graphics, and User Interface. Pixel users will receive a notification once the update becomes available for their specific device. Google also encourages users to check their Android version and update manually to ensure they receive the latest enhancements.

“Our October software update begins rolling out today to all supported Pixel devices running #Android16. The update will continue over the next few weeks and includes improvements to System ⚙️ and Display & Graphics 🖼️,” tweeted Google.

Eligible Pixel devices

The October 2025 update applies to the following models running Android 16:

  • Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a
  • Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

Separate builds are also being released for Japanese variants of the Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Notably, the Pixel 6 series does not appear on this month’s eligibility list.

What’s new in the October 2025 update

The release focuses on improving display performance and overall system reliability. Key fixes include:

  • Resolution of screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues affecting some Pixel 7 models.
  • Correction of occasional system instability on the Pixel Tablet.
  • A fix for frozen or fuzzy display issues on the Pixel 10 series.
  • Interface-related fixes addressing persistent semi-transparent backgrounds after launching the camera, flashlight status errors in the At a Glance widget, and crashes when starting or stopping media casting via the Media Output Switcher.

 
 
