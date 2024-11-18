Google Pixel Tablet 2 leaks: Keyboard support, enhanced camera and faster processor tipped
Google is reportedly developing the Pixel Tablet 2, which is expected in 2025 and will feature significant upgrades, including a new camera setup and potential keyboard support. The device may feature a Tensor G4 or G5 chip.
American technology giant Google is reportedly developing the second generation of its Pixel Tablet. While the company has yet to officially announce the device, fresh reports suggest it may arrive in 2025, introducing significant upgrades over the current model.
