American technology giant Google is reportedly developing the second generation of its Pixel Tablet. While the company has yet to officially announce the device, fresh reports suggest it may arrive in 2025, introducing significant upgrades over the current model.

According to Android Authority, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to retain a design similar to its predecessor but could feature notable improvements. Among these is a new camera setup, although specific details regarding sensor size or capabilities remain unclear. The present Pixel Tablet houses 8MP sensors on both the front and rear, making any enhancements a welcomed addition.

One of the anticipated features of this upcoming tablet could be the keyboard support. Reports indicate that the tech company is working on a keyboard cover prototype for the device, which would attach via rear pogo pins, enhancing the tablet’s productivity potential. This follows speculation from earlier rumours about a stylus for the original Pixel Tablet, which never materialised. It is now anticipated that the Pixel Tablet 2 may finally debut with a stylus accessory to complement its new capabilities.

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet 2 is tipped to boast an upgraded chipset, likely a Tensor G4 or Tensor G5 processor, depending on its release timeline. By comparison, the existing Pixel Tablet runs on the Tensor G2 chip. The new hardware is also anticipated to deliver improved performance and better support for advanced software features.

The Pixel Tablet 2 is also expected to launch with either Android 15 or Android 16 out-of-the-box, further boosting its appeal as a cutting-edge device.

The current Pixel Tablet features a 10.95-inch WQXGA display, 27Wh battery with 15W charging, and a Titan M2 security chip. If the new iteration builds on these foundations, it could establish itself as a strong contender in the tablet market.

