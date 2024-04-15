Google Pixle 9 could come with iPhone like Emergency SoS support. Here's how it may work
Google is reportedly planning to introduce an Emergency SoS feature similar to Apple's on the upcoming Pixel 9 series, equipped with the new Samsung Modem 5400 for faster and more power-efficient performance, along with support for 5G non-terrestrial networks.
Google could soon offer an Apple-like emergency SoS feature with its upcoming Pixel 9 series, Android Authority reports, citing a Google insider. The report also states that the Pixel 9 series could use Samsung's new Exynos 5400 modem, which is said to be faster and more power efficient than previous generations. The new modem also brings support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), or satellite-based communications.