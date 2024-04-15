Google could soon offer an Apple-like emergency SoS feature with its upcoming Pixel 9 series, Android Authority reports, citing a Google insider. The report also states that the Pixel 9 series could use Samsung's new Exynos 5400 modem, which is said to be faster and more power efficient than previous generations. The new modem also brings support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), or satellite-based communications.

The Android Authority report notes that Pixel 9 users will be the first to have access to Android 15's satellite implementation, thanks to the integration of the new Exynos 5400. The report also notes that Google's SOS feature will initially be offered by T-Mobile, but other operators could be added in the future.

Apart from the Pixel 9 series, Google next generation Pixel Fold is also likely to get the Emergency SoS feature thanks to the code spotted by Android Authority. “To connect to the satellite, unfold your phone and rotate it % degrees counter clockwise" the report quoted code from Satellite Gateway app as stating.

How will Google's SoS feature work?

Reportedly, Google will create a 'Satellite Gateway' app that will allow users to contact emergency services via a feature called 'Emergency SoS'. The new feature will allow for texting rather than calling, according to the Android Authority report.

As for how the feature would actually work, Google is expected to ask users a few basic questions to find out what's going on.

User would then be provided the choice to notify their emergency cotancts and then proceed to send a message to emergency services in order to get the desired help. Some of the questions that Google will ask Pixel users include, “What happened?", “In total, how many people are [missing/trapped]?", “What best describes your situation?", “What is on fire?", “Are there weapons involved?" and more.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!