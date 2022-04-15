Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Google plans to invest $9.5 billion in US offices, data centers

Google plans to invest $9.5 billion in US offices, data centers

Google withdrew its writ petition on Wednesday and promised to cooperate with CCI’s investigation.ap
1 min read . 01:20 AM IST Ben Otto, The Wall Street Journal

Search-engine giant said investment will create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by end of the year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google plans to invest about $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion in 2021, as it opens new branches and expands existing facilities.

Google plans to invest about $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion in 2021, as it opens new branches and expands existing facilities.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said Wednesday that the investment in more than a dozen states will create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by the end of the year. The search-engine giant plans to open a new office in Atlanta, boost its presence in New York, build out its campus in Boulder, Colo., and invest in data centers across the country, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said Wednesday that the investment in more than a dozen states will create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by the end of the year. The search-engine giant plans to open a new office in Atlanta, boost its presence in New York, build out its campus in Boulder, Colo., and invest in data centers across the country, it said.

“It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work," Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post. “Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities."

Over the past five years, Google has invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centers in 26 states, it said.

In March 2021, Google announced plans to spend $7 billion during the year to expand its footprint of U.S. offices and data centers, including pouring $1 billion into its home state of California.

Last year, the company said it was buying a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion. The deal for the new building on Manhattan’s West Side was the most expensive sale of a single U.S. office building since the start of the pandemic.