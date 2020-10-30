Home >Technology >News >Google plans to launch VPN service for consumers
Google plans to launch VPN service for consumers

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 12:11 PM IST Reuters

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to launch a VPN service for consumers, which would be available with certain subscription plans for its Google One cloud storage services.

Designed for secure internet usage, virtual private networks (VPNs) are used by individuals in countries where access to certain sites and services have been barred by governments.

Google said the VPN service will roll out in the U.S. in the coming weeks through the Google One app for Android users, with plans to expand to more countries and to iOS, Windows and Mac operating systems in the coming months.

Google said that it already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone’s online traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using. The VPN is built into the Google One app, so with just one tap, you can rest assured knowing your connection is safe from hackers.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

