Google plans to make its search engine more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Google plans to incorporate more human voices as part of the shift, supporting content creators in the same way it has historically done with websites.
Technology giant Google is planning to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," with a focus on serving young people globally. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company is shifting the way it presents search results to incorporate conversations with artificial intelligence (AI), along with more short video and social-media posts.
