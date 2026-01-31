Google plans to turn itself into an AI-powered workplace with Project EAT, leaked memo reveals

Google is not just building powerful AI tools for consumers, the company is also racing to use them in order to turn itself into an “AI Powered workplace”. The tch giant is looking to supercharge its employees with cutting edge AI capabilities, according to a report by Business Insider.

As per the leaked documents seen by the publicaion, the search giant is running a new intiative internally codenamed "Project EAT" inside its AI an Infrastructure unit and is led by company veteran Amin Vahdat.

The unit is internally abbreviated AI2 and works on data centers, chips and other key ingredients underpinning Google's AI technologies.

What is Project EAT?

The name "Project EAT" is a reference to the common tech practice of "eating your own dog food," meaning employees test their own products before launching them to the market.

Reportedly, the internal documents show that Project EAT was created to help employees adapt to various AI products and standardize their use across the organization. The document states that the internal mission for the project is to ensure that AI2 unit is at the cutting edge of AI from areas like productivity tools to coding.

"We envision a future where Google is transformed into an AI-powered workplace, leading to dramatically higher productivity, greater employee engagement and collaboration, improved quality of work, better work-life balance, and greater product innovation across the company," the leaked document reads.

"We aim to lead Google into this vision by first leading this organizational change within AI2." it added

As for the results so far, an internal FAQ seen by Business Insider states that the project had a 12-week seed stage which included a focus on state-of-the-art code assistance tools within the AI2 organization. The test result reportedly led to "promising signs of improved developer velocity, reduced toil, and enhanced code quality."

The document also notes that the ‘primary goal of Project EAT is to dramatically accelerate the adoption and integration of Google and 3rd party AI technologies within Al2.’