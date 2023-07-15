Google has recently announced the expansion of Play Games for Windows PCs, initially limited to select regions. After gradually increasing its beta availability, the service has finally made its way to India. Windows 11 users in India can now access the Play Games app, allowing them to download and play a variety of Android games on their PCs.

In order to download Play Games on your PC, it is essential to ensure that your computer meets specific requirements. Additionally, there are several other important factors to consider when downloading Play Games on your PC.

Here are some important details to know about the Play Games Beta on PC:

It is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems.

Your PC must meet the minimum system requirements to ensure smooth gameplay.

A Google Account is necessary to access and use the Play Games Beta.

Games played on the PC can be synced across other devices with Play Games installed and linked to the same Google Account.

The selection of games available on the PC version is currently limited, with approximately 100 games to choose from.

To ensure optimal performance, your PC should meet the following minimum system requirements for Play Games Beta:

Operating System: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage: Solid-state drive (SSD) with at least 10 GB of available storage space

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or a comparable graphics card

Processor: At least 4 CPU physical cores (note that certain games may require an Intel CPU)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be enabled.

To download Play Games on your PC, follow these steps:

Start the installation process.

On your Windows computer, navigate to play.google.com/googleplaygames.

Click on the "Download" button.

Open the downloaded file to initiate the installation.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. This may take a few minutes.

Once the installation is complete, you will be ready to enjoy Play Games on your PC.

To ensure smooth gameplay of mobile games on your PC, you need to enable virtualization settings in Windows. Here's how:

If the Windows Hypervisor Platform is turned off, you will be prompted to turn it on during the installation of Play Games. Restart your computer after enabling this setting for it to take effect.

Before installing Google Play Games Beta on your PC, make sure that CPU virtualization is enabled in your computer's BIOS settings. You can access the BIOS settings by restarting your computer and pressing a specific key (such as F2, Delete, or Esc) during the startup process. Consult your computer's manual or manufacturer's website for detailed instructions on how to access and enable virtualization in the BIOS.

Setting up Play Games on your PC:

Open the Play Games on PC app. Use your Google Account credentials to log in to the app. Once logged in, you can browse through the list of available games. Select and download the game you wish to play. After the game is downloaded, you can launch it and start playing.