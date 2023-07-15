Google Play Games for Windows now available in India: A guide to downloading and playing Android games on your PC3 min read 15 Jul 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Google has expanded its Play Games service for Windows PCs, with availability now in India. Users can download and play Android games on their Windows 11 PCs, but certain system requirements and virtualization settings need to be met.
Google has recently announced the expansion of Play Games for Windows PCs, initially limited to select regions. After gradually increasing its beta availability, the service has finally made its way to India. Windows 11 users in India can now access the Play Games app, allowing them to download and play a variety of Android games on their PCs.
