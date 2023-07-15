Before installing Google Play Games Beta on your PC, make sure that CPU virtualization is enabled in your computer's BIOS settings. You can access the BIOS settings by restarting your computer and pressing a specific key (such as F2, Delete, or Esc) during the startup process. Consult your computer's manual or manufacturer's website for detailed instructions on how to access and enable virtualization in the BIOS.

