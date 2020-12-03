Google Play Store best apps, games in India: Full list here

Google revealed the list of applications on the Play Store . The search giant revealed the top apps and top games of the year. The company has also added a few new categories that the company claims will be more relevant and useful such as special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials.

There’s also an ‘App for Good’, which goes with the times of pandemic in the country. This new app and even the Best App of 2020 in India has been developed by an Indian developer.

The 2020 Users’ Choice winners for games and apps are World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 and Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More.

Google’s editors judged apps on the basis of different categories. Here’s the entire list that was released by the company.

Best App for 2020: Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa

Best apps for Fun:

Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM

Moj - Short Video App

MX TakaTak

Reface

VITA





Best apps for Personal Growth

apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar

Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education

Mindhouse - Modern Meditation

MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds

Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes





Best apps for Everyday Essentials

Koo: Follow Interesting Indians

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

The Pattern

Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping

ZOOM Cloud Meetings





Best Hidden Gems

Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses

Finshots - Financial News made simple

Flyx - The Social Network About Movies & TV Shows

goDutch - India’s expense splitting app

Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa





Best App for Good: InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression

BEST GAME OF 2020: Legends of Runeterra

Best competitive games

Bullet Echo

KartRider Rush+

Legends of Runeterra

Rumble Hockey

Top War: Battle Game





Best Innovative games

Fancade

Genshin Impact

Minimal Dungeon RPG

Ord.

Sandship: Crafting Factory





Best Casual games

Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games

EverMerge

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

Tuscany Villa





Best Indie games

Cookies Must Die

Maze Machina

Motorsport Manager Online

Reventure

Sky: Children of the Light

