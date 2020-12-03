Google Play Store best apps, games in India: Full list here

Google Play Store best apps, games in India: Full list here2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 04:21 PM IST
The App for Good’ app and even the Best App of 2020 in India has been developed by an Indian developer
Google revealed the list of applications on the Play Store. The search giant revealed the top apps and top games of the year. The company has also added a few new categories that the company claims will be more relevant and useful such as special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials.
There’s also an ‘App for Good’, which goes with the times of pandemic in the country. This new app and even the Best App of 2020 in India has been developed by an Indian developer.
The 2020 Users’ Choice winners for games and apps are World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 and Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More.
Google’s editors judged apps on the basis of different categories. Here’s the entire list that was released by the company.
Best App for 2020: Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa
Best apps for Fun:
- Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM
- Moj - Short Video App
- MX TakaTak
- Reface
- VITA
Best apps for Personal Growth
- apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar
- Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education
- Mindhouse - Modern Meditation
- MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds
- Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes
Best apps for Everyday Essentials
- Koo: Follow Interesting Indians
- Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
- The Pattern
- Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Best Hidden Gems
- Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses
- Finshots - Financial News made simple
- Flyx - The Social Network About Movies & TV Shows
- goDutch - India’s expense splitting app
- Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa
Best App for Good: InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression
BEST GAME OF 2020: Legends of Runeterra
Best competitive games
- Bullet Echo
- KartRider Rush+
- Legends of Runeterra
- Rumble Hockey
- Top War: Battle Game
Best Innovative games
- Fancade
- Genshin Impact
- Minimal Dungeon RPG
- Ord.
- Sandship: Crafting Factory
Best Casual games
- Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games
- EverMerge
- Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
- Tuscany Villa
Best Indie games
- Cookies Must Die
- Maze Machina
- Motorsport Manager Online
- Reventure
- Sky: Children of the Light
