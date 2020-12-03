Google Play Store best apps, games in India: Full list here

Google Play Store best apps, games in India: Full list here2 min read . 04:21 PM IST
The App for Good’ app and even the Best App of 2020 in India has been developed by an Indian developer
Google revealed the list of applications on the Play Store. The search giant revealed the top apps and top games of the year. The company has also added a few new categories that the company claims will be more relevant and useful such as special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials.
There’s also an ‘App for Good’, which goes with the times of pandemic in the country. This new app and even the Best App of 2020 in India has been developed by an Indian developer.
The 2020 Users’ Choice winners for games and apps are World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 and Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More.
Google’s editors judged apps on the basis of different categories. Here’s the entire list that was released by the company.
Best App for 2020: Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa
Best apps for Fun:
Best apps for Personal Growth
Best apps for Everyday Essentials
Best Hidden Gems
Best App for Good: InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression
BEST GAME OF 2020: Legends of Runeterra
Best competitive games
Best Innovative games
Best Casual games
Best Indie games
