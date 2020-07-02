The Indian Government banned 59 applications that were based in China earlier this week. The list included some extremely popular names such as TikTok , WeChat and CamScanner. While few of the apps stopped showing up on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store one day after the order was passed, many were still active. Now Google has confirmed that all of the 59 apps have been blocked in India.

Google spokesperson told HT Tech that the company has blocked the apps that were still available on the Play Store. The spokesperson stated, “While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India."

Searching for any of the apps on the application store will only either yield alternatives or third party apps that had something to do with the original app.

According to the order passed by the Indian government, the apps were banned in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Recently, Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government had banned the apps for the safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made a statement today calling the ban a 'digital strike'. "We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike," he said at a BJP rally in West Bengal, news agency PTI reported. He said India wants peace, but if someone casts an evil eye, the country is capable of giving a befitting reply.

