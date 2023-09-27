Google Podcasts to be discontinued in 2024. Here's what's next

Google Podcasts to be discontinued in 2024. Here's what's next1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Google Podcasts shutting down in 2024, users asked to move to Podcasts in YouTube Music app. YouTube Music users worldwide will have access to podcasts without a subscription by the end of 2023.
Google Podcasts is shutting down in 2024 and will instead ask Google Podcasts users to move to Podcasts in the YouTube Music app instead. Users will continue to have access to YouTube Music and Google Podcasts till 2024 when the latter will be discontinued.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message