Google prepares users for a new era with Bard-integrated Assistant: Report
Google Assistant is reportedly gearing up for a transformation with the integration of AI chatbot, Bard. The rollout is anticipated in March and will utilize Google's Gemini family of Large Language Models to enhance the virtual assistant's features.
In a flurry of changes, Google Assistant is poised for a significant transformation with the integration of its AI chatbot, Bard. Following recent layoffs impacting hundreds of Bay Area employees and the removal of 17 underutilized features from Google Assistant, the tech giant is gearing up to breathe new life into its virtual assistant.