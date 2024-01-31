 Google prepares users for a new era with Bard-integrated Assistant: Report | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 12:10:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.75 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 879.30 2.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 256.90 1.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.10 -0.11%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.25 -4.52%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google prepares users for a new era with Bard-integrated Assistant: Report
Back Back

Google prepares users for a new era with Bard-integrated Assistant: Report

 Livemint

Google Assistant is reportedly gearing up for a transformation with the integration of AI chatbot, Bard. The rollout is anticipated in March and will utilize Google's Gemini family of Large Language Models to enhance the virtual assistant's features.

For representation purposes only (AP)Premium
For representation purposes only (AP)

In a flurry of changes, Google Assistant is poised for a significant transformation with the integration of its AI chatbot, Bard. Following recent layoffs impacting hundreds of Bay Area employees and the removal of 17 underutilized features from Google Assistant, the tech giant is gearing up to breathe new life into its virtual assistant.

Reports from the Google News Telegram channel suggest that the integration of Bard into Google Assistant could be imminent, with a rollout anticipated as soon as March. In preparation for the launch, Google has purportedly created a dedicated page within the Pixel Tips app to showcase the features of the upcoming Bard-integrated Google Assistant, though this page remains inaccessible to users at present.

The integration is expected to leverage Google's Gemini family of Large Language Models (LLMs), unveiled last year, to power the enhanced capabilities of the virtual assistant. According to leaked details, users will be able to activate the Bard-enabled Google Assistant using familiar commands such as "Hey Google" or double-tapping the side buttons.

Upon activation, the Bard-enabled Google Assistant is said to offer users multiple input methods, including typing queries using a keyboard, speaking commands aloud, or even providing queries accompanied by images for context. A welcome message shared by 9to5Google suggests that the integrated assistant will assure users of its continued ability to provide hands-free assistance while hinting at its expanding capabilities.

Although Google had previously announced its intention to integrate Bard into Google Assistant, specifics regarding the rollout and features have remained largely undisclosed until now, with leaks offering glimpses into what users can expect from the AI makeover.

As anticipation builds for the forthcoming integration, users and tech enthusiasts alike await further official announcements from Google regarding the transformative changes set to redefine the Google Assistant experience.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 31 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App