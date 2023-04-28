Google prevented 1.43 million apps from entering Play Store for policy violation

Search giant Google said Thursday that it has blocked more than 1.43 million ‘policy-violating apps’ from entering the Play Store. The company also said it has "raised the bar" for new developers joining the Play Store ecosystem, resulting in a reduction in the number of accounts used to publish violative apps.

In a blog post on Thursday, the search giant wrote, “In 2022, we prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published on Google Play in part due to new and improved security features and policy enhancements -- in combination with our continuous investments in machine learning systems and app review processes."

Google added that it had banned 1,73,000 ‘bad accounts’ that resulted in over $2 billion being saved in fraudulent and abusive transactions. In terms of Android platform protection, Google says it prevented almost 5,00,000 apps from accessing sensitive permissions over the course of last 3 years.

In terms of advertisements on Android, Google says it is working to fight ‘fraudulent and malicious ads’ on the Google Play store while the company is also working on key guidelines to improve in-app user experience and prevent unexpected full-screen interstitial advertisements.

The tech giant also shed light on the efforts it had undertaken to combat loan fraud. It said, “This past year, we rolled out new license requirements for personal loan apps in key geographies - Kenya, Nigeria, and Philippines - with more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud."

Talking about user data protection, Google says it will provide users with more clarity on how their app data is collected, shared and protected using the Data Safety section on the Play Store.

Google also shared the measures it has taken to improve communication with app developers on the Play Store. The company said it has recently launched new features and resources which will developers a ‘better policy experience’. The search giant has expanded its Helpline pilot program, which provides direct policy phone support to more developers. Additionally, Google has piloted the Google Play Developer Community, enabling developers to discuss policy-related questions and share best practices on developing secure applications.