Google prevented 1.43 million apps from entering Play Store for policy violation

Google prevented 1.43 million apps from entering Play Store for policy violation2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Search giant Google in a blogpost on Thursday revealed that it had prevented 1.43 million ‘policy violating’ apps from being published on the Google Play Store.
Search giant Google said Thursday that it has blocked more than 1.43 million ‘policy-violating apps’ from entering the Play Store. The company also said it has "raised the bar" for new developers joining the Play Store ecosystem, resulting in a reduction in the number of accounts used to publish violative apps.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×