Google prevented 1.43 million apps from entering Play Store for policy violation

Google also shared the measures it has taken to improve communication with app developers on the Play Store. The company said it has recently launched new features and resources which will developers a ‘better policy experience’. The search giant has expanded its Helpline pilot program, which provides direct policy phone support to more developers. Additionally, Google has piloted the Google Play Developer Community, enabling developers to discuss policy-related questions and share best practices on developing secure applications.