Android users have been complaining about sudden application crashes . The application crashes happened across different devices and apps as well. Google later confirmed that an issue with Android System Webview. Now, the tech giant is rolling out a permanent fix for the issue.

Google is rolling out a new update via Google Play Store to fix the bug in the Android System Webview, according to a report by 9to5Google. While earlier many users were forced to downgrade to an older version of the tool manually in order to get a temporary fix. Android users can now fix the issue by simply updating the Google Chrome browser on their devices to version 89.0.4389.105. This will stop apps from crashing.

"We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue," Google spokesperson said.

The new update might reach Google Chrome users through Play Store or users can download the APK of the latest version manually through some trusted third party websites. However, users are advised to wait for the update to appear via Google Play Store for an easier fix.

A majority of the users complaining about the issue were using Samsung smartphones, with the exception of a few other manufacturers like Motorola, OnePlus and even Pixel smartphones.

Users of Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S20, S21, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 20 as well as some premium mid-range smartphones in A50 and A70 series, complained of the issue.

A Google spokesperson had earlier told 9to5Google that “We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress."

