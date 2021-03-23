Google pushes out permanent fix for Android app crash issue. How to download

Google is rolling out a new update via Google Play Store to fix the bug in the Android System Webview, according to a report by 9to5Google. While earlier many users were forced to downgrade to an older version of the tool manually in order to get a temporary fix. Android users can now fix the issue by simply updating the Google Chrome browser on their devices to version 89.0.4389.105. This will stop apps from crashing.

