Technology giant Google has announced the12th Pixel feature. Released on the first Monday of every month, this is the year’s last Pixel feature drop. But, Google claims that it is their biggest one to date and a first for Google Pixel Watch. The new features will be available to Pixel 4a through the latest Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch. Let’s take a look

VPN by Google One comes to Pixel 7 series

Google has now added Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to the VPN by Google One list at no extra cost. VPN by Google One offers privacy and safety while being online, and ensures network traffic is not tied to the user's identity.

New unified security and privacy settings

Pixel device users will now be able to review security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place. The new feature will make it easy to protect their smartphones, accounts and passwords. This includes new action cards that notify you of any security risks and give you easy steps to enhance your privacy and security.

Improved calling on Pixel phones

Google has introduced Clear calling for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to enhance the other caller’s voice and reduce their background noise. With the Pixel’s Recorder, users will be able to record and transcribe a conversation in English with a Pixel 6 or newer.

The recorder can also identify and label each speaker and insert line breaks when the speaker changes. Users can also record an interview, meeting, lecture, or conversation with each person labeled individually. This feature uses machine learning to process speaker labeling live and on-device, so you can watch it work as you record.

Fitbit Sleep Profile comes to Pixel Watch

Fitbit Sleep Profile is now available on Pixel Watch. It will help users learn about their sleep and what sleeping style means along with tips for better rest. The feature takes into account 10 different aspects of sleep — including duration, bedtime consistency and disruption — to depict your patterns with one of six sleep animals.

Cough and snore detection are now available on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Pixel can help you understand what affects your sleep, like coughing and snoring activity during the night or time spent on your phone at bedtime.

New customization feature on Pixel Watch and phones

Google is introducing three new Curated Culture wallpapers to celebrate International Day of People with Disabilities. Google has also added the Sunrise/Sunset tile from the Weather app to help plan the day better around when the sun rises and sets. Users can pin up to five contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app to call/text them and see their contact details with just a tap.